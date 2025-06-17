Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists Revealed

Step into the world of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and become The Thing as Hasbro debuts new Clobberin’ FX Fists

Article Summary Step into The Thing's shoes with Hasbro’s Clobberin’ FX Fists inspired by Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Oversized foam fists feature motion-activated electronic smashing sound effects for ultimate play.

Perfect for Marvel fans of all ages, these detailed fists bring Ben Grimm’s rocky powers to life.

Pre-order Clobberin’ FX Fists now for $29.99 and gear up ahead of the Fantastic Four film release.

Hasbro is smashing into nostalgia with a rocky twist, introducing The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists! Inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these oversized, foam-clad fists are a tribute to Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing! It is truly Clobberin' Time" with these perfectly sculpted hands that resemble the rocky texture of the character's orange hide. Now, kids (and adults) can punch through imaginary villains like Galactus, Doctor Doom, and maybe the Human Torch, with these bad boys.

As The Fantastic Four gain new momentum as we get closer to their arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is a perfect release. It is exciting to see what the future holds for Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and The Thing, especially with their involvement with Avengers: Doomsday. Now every kid and adult can feel what it's like to be the muscle of the Fantastic Four…just without the rubble. Pair these bad boys up with some classic Hulk Hands or the new Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk Hands for the ultimate battle of fists. The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists are priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Fall 2025 release.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing Clobberin' FX Fists

"Imagine smashing into action, just like the nearly indestructible Thing! Slip on the Clobberin' FX Fists and punch the air or hit a hard surface to activate smashing sounds. For even more clobberin' fun, punch repeatedly to unleash ramped up sound effects! Featuring design and detail inspired by Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans will love re-creating favorite moments and imagining their own cosmic adventures. These fists are made of a soft foam material to ensure safety, and built-in grips keep them secure while clobberin'!"

Product Features

One size fits most

Made of soft foam

Ages 5+

Motion activated

Features electronic smashing sound effects

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!