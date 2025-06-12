Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

The G.I. Joe Trooper Arrives at Hasbro with New Retro Cardback

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary Hasbro launches a G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback G.I. Joe Trooper action figure for collectors.

The Trooper pays homage to the iconic 80s "Greenshirt," featuring classic green fatigues and swappable parts.

Includes two heads, removable helmet, multiple hands, and a full arsenal for custom infantry building.

Pre-orders live for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a planned release date of December 2025.

Get ready for war as Hasbro is stepping onto the battlefield with a new Classified Series release with the G.I. Joe Trooper. Releasing as part of the Classified Series Retro Cardback line, this figure brings a true celebration of the brand's military roots. While not based on a specific character, the Trooper represents the everyday infantry man of the Joe team. These soldiers are trained, disciplined, and always ready for action, and are the backbone of Joe's special operations. This figure is inspired by the "Greenshirt" figure from the 80s, sporting classic green fatigues and a variety of swappable parts.

Collectors can build this Joe with two swappable heads, a variety of hands, a removable helmet, an assortment of guns, and a knife. The fight against Cobra is never finished, and this new Classified Series Retro Cardback G.I. Joe Trooper is exactly what collectors need to build up their infantry. Pre-orders for the Joe Trooper are already live for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a December 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Retro Cardback G.I. Joe Trooper

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, G.I. Joe Trooper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"G.I. Joe Troopers are the unsung support staff that keep the G.I. Joe special operations force functioning. Among their many vital tasks, these "greenshirts" provide infantry combat, tactical support, materiel supply, vehicle maintenance and repair, and sentry duties. Without these grunts backing up our heroes, the Joe team would fail in their mission of defending against Cobra."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!