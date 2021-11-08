The Little Mermaid Receives 3,000 Piece Statue from Beast Kingdom

It is time to go Under the Sea as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Disney Master Craft statue. Standing roughly 16" tall, Ariel and Flounder from The Little Mermaid are back with an incredible and highly detailed and colorful statue. Colors on this bad boy really pop with Ariel's iconic look coming to life with bright red hair as she sits on a sea rock base. This charming statue captures the charm and beauty of The Little Mermaid, and the only thing left it needs is a nice musical track to be displayed too. Beast Kingdom's The Little Mermaid Master Craft Ariel and Flounder statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and is set to release in July – September 2022. Pre-orders are live not live just yet, but she will be located here, and be sure to check out some of the other Disney Master Craft statues also coming soon.

"Ariel, the mermaid with the bright red hair and emerald green tail from Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has certainly held a place in the hearts of many fans since childhood. Ariel, a vibrant mermaid princess, is full of curiosity about the human world. After saving the human Prince Eric from drowning, they fell in love. To bravely pursue her own happiness, Ariel made a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula. Ariel traded her singing voice for human legs, went on to land and began a magical human life!"

"Beast Kingdom is proud to present another addition to its widely popular Master Craft series, the newly launched sculpture from Disney's classic "The Little Mermaid." With professional hand carving, molding and coloring, Ariel's playful charm is deftly depicted with skillful painting and a dynamic display. The statue also recreates the friendly little Flounder in this brilliant and varied presentation. Add the Little Mermaid to your Disney collection today! The MC-051 The Little Mermaid Master Craft Ariel is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out!"