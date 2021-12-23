The Lord of the Rings Nazgûl Hunts Once Again with Asmus Toys

We enter the world of Middle Earth once again as Asmus Toys reveals their newest 1/6th scale figure from The Lord of the Rings franchise. The Nazgûl are back and are seeking the power o the One Ring once again with this highly detailed figure. Standing just shy of 12" tall, the Nazgûl will feature an articulated body, and it is enhanced by added alloy armor design. The Lord of the Rings creature is loaded with detail, has a fabric outfit, and will come with three different swords with the Nazgûl sword, Morgul blade, and Witchking Sword, all with scabbards. Priced at $200, The Lord of the Rings Nazgûl is a must own figure for fans and is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live and located here, with payment plans also being offered.

"Sideshow and Asmus Toys are proud to present the most terrible servants of Middle Earth, Nazgûl! This Sixth Scale Figure features the authentic and highly detailed likeness of Nazgûl from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Once men of flesh and blood, the Nazgûl now roam bound to the Ring's power as wraiths: A likening to specters that is highlighted beautifully in the ghostly hooded cloak and immortal armor featured on this articulated figure. The Lord of the Rings fans, let yourself be drawn to Nazgûl, and add to your collection today!"

Nazgûl armour includes:

One (1) pair of bicep brace

One (1) pair of forearmed brace

One (1) pair of thigh piece

One (1) pair of calf brace

One (1) pair of foot piece

One (1) pair of relaxed posture hand in armor

One (1) pair of weapon holding hand in armor

One (1) pair of fist posture hand in armor

Special features on Clothing:

One (1) black hood

One (1) pair of long sleeved robe

One (1) pair of long sleeved under tunic

One (1) pair of long sleeved undervest

One (1) black inner garment

One (1) set of belt

Special features in Weapon:

One (1) Nazgûl sword (Alloy) with scabbard

One (1) Morgul blade (Alloy) with scabbard

Bonus features: One (1) Witchking Sword (Alloy) with scabbard

Accessories:

One (1) Asmus Toys figure stand