The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Gets 1/6th Scale Gentle Giant Bust

The Mandalorian Season 2 was a delightful surprise for Star Wars fans for the original trilogy, The Clone Wars and Rebels. A lot of characters returned, including Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, as well as the continuation and debut of live-action Ahsoka Tano. Oddly enough, there are not many The Mandalorian Ahsoka collectibles, but Gentle Giant Ltd. is here to give fans a new Star Wars bust. Coming in at 7 inches tall, The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano statue shows the Jedi at the ready with her white lightsabers crossed. The sculpt of this bust showcases a move live-action depiction of the character to show off her more mature design.

This Ahsoka Tano bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces, is priced at $120, and will be released in February 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and they can also be found at your local comic book store. If you need more collectibles for your Star Wars collection, then be sure to check out all of the wonderful pieces offered here. With The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and the Skywalker Saga, there are plenty of busts and statues that Star Wars fans will want in their collection.

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN AHSOKA TANO 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The moment you've been waiting for has arrived! Gentle Giant Ltd. is ready to offer their mini-bust of Ahsoka Tano, as seen in the second season of The Mandalorian. Depicting her with her twin lightsabers crossed and at the ready, this approximately 7-inch mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Limited to only 3,000 pieces. Designed by the Silva Bros., sculpted by the artisans at Gentle Giant Ltd.! In Shops: Feb 23, 2022 SRP: $120.00."