Hasbro Reveals Incredible Gorr the God Butcher Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has outdone itself again, proving once again that its Marvel Legends team is second to none. Not only have we been getting incredible replicas like the Eye of Agamotto, or Marvel Studios figures like two impressive waves from Disney+ series, but figures that come right off the pages of Marvel Comics. An iconic Thor villain is back once again as Hasbro unleashed the right of Gorr the God Butcher right from the comics. This alien is not messing around and is ready to take the God of Thunder down a couple of pegs with this incredible figure. Two head sculpts will be included with hooded and tentacle designs, as well as his legendary Necrosword. Everything about his Marvel Comics design was faithfully recreated here, and he will be a deadly new addition to any Thor collection. Gorr the God Butcher is priced at $29.99 and is a timed exclusive at Amazon here, with pre-orders starting tomorrow (8/30) at 1 PM EST. More retailers will get Gorr in the coming months, so do not freight if he sells out, which he will. Good Luck!

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GORR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: October 2022. Wielding the dreaded Necrosword, the being known only as Gorr sets out on a path of vengeance across time and space, and only Thor can stop him! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GORR figure. This quality 6-inch scale Gorr figure recreates the God-Butcher's fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in Marvel Comics' Thor: God of Thunder. The figure features extensive articulation for capturing all of Gorr's vengeful determination in display and play. Comes with 2 accessories including an alternate head and hand should you feel like separating the villain from his legendary Necrosword."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 8/30 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively at Amazon"