The Mandalorian Paz Visla Coming Soon to Hasbro's Vintage Collection

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures have been revealed during MCM London Comic Con. Hasbro did not hold back this time and actually revealed some pretty impressive figures, including a new figure from The Mandalorian. The Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla has arrived in glorious 3.75" format and is ready to claim the throne. Coming right from The Mandalorian, Vizsla is packed with accessories with his mighty infantry blaster, blaster effect, jetpack effects, as well as a baton and shield. A nice weathered deco is featured, bringing this war-torn Mandalorian to life and right onto Star Wars fans' shelves. Paz will not be getting a standard Star Wars card back but will be getting a The Vintage Collection Deluxe release instead. Hopefully, we can see a standard bubble release later on, as this Mandalorian is a character that definitely deserves one. Pre-orders for The Mandalorian The Vintage Collection Deluxe Paz Vizsla are set to arrive tomorrow (November 1, 2022) here and at most online retailers.

The Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla Has Arrived

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PAZ VIZSLA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PAZ VIZSLA figure. This Paz Vizsla action figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+."

"Paz Vizsla is a brawny warrior encased in the strongest beskar armor. A descendant of the esteemed House Vizsla, he comes from a long line of leaders spanning the centuries. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."