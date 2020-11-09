The Mandalorian Razor Crest HasLab Campaign Ends Tonight

Today is the final day of Hasbro's newest Star Wars HasLab campaign featuring the Razor Crest from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. The crowdfunding campaign started back in late September and had the original goal of 6,000 backers. The original goal was met in a couple of days, and as of yesterday, the Razor Crest hits over 20,000 backers. With this many extra backers, Hasbro has announced a couple of unlocked for each occasion with a total of 5 unlocks. The Mandalorian fans will now also be getting an escape pod, carbonite blocks, a display stand, and two figures from The Vintage Collection. The Razor Crest will also feature a soft good cape The Mandalorian in Beskar armor, The Child with knob and pram, and an Offworld Jawa that is packed with accessories. Each figure included with this set will be exclusive to this Hasbro HasLab campaign and worth every penny.

The Razor Crest is the biggest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection vehicles that Hasbro has ever made. Coming in at 30 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall, this ship will get you where you need to go. With removable parts, weapon racks, moveable doors, and so much more, this is one collectible The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss. It will cost backers $350 to get this bad boy and it is selected to ship out in Fall 2021. If you are on the fence, then don't wait around as this is your only chance to get one. Check out the whole campaign here and remember, This is the way.

"This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

"These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit."