Jazwares Slays with Their New Stranger Things 6" Demogorgon Figure

Jazwares enters the Upside Down with their new 6” line of Stranger Things figures including the menacing Demogorgon

From the first chilling moments of Stranger Things Season 1, the Demogorgon established itself as a nightmare made real. Emerging from the dark, decaying parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, this creature is humanoid in shape but in a grotesquely alien form. The creature is tall with lanky limbs, walks on legs, and features a head that, when its "flower‑like petals" open, reveals its wicked razor‑sharp teeth. Stranger Things has been out for almost a decade, and one thing the hit Netflix show has not had is a dedicated toy line. That was until Season 5, as Jazwares debuted their new 6" scales featuring Eleven, Eddie Munson, and of course the Demogorgon!

The Demogorgon is silent, unforgiving, and hunts at night, especially when blood is drawn. Victims are rarely given a chance, with humans being kidnapped or killed, with their remains and fate part of the creature's terrifying legacy. Jazwares has captured the horror of this Stranger Things monster in great detail, with a truly impressive figure that army builders will not want to miss out on. Two versions have been offered: a standard release and a Jazwares Vault Exclusive, which features a bloody deco and is limited to 1,000 pieces. Both are highly detailed, nicely articulated, and come with a swappable head with an Upside Down base.

In Dungeons & Dragons, the Demogorgon is a legendary demon lord and one of the most powerful entities in the Abyss. He's known as the Prince of Demons, a chaotic evil force with two heads, tentacle-like arms, and immense magical powers. Due to the Stranger Things connection to D&D, the Demogorgon has taken on a new form, and Jazwares has accomplished that with this fun figure, priced at $20. While the other figures in the line are lacking a lot, this monster will be a must-have figure for any toy collector, and fans can still find them poppin' up in Target Stores right now.

