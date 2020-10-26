New The Mandalorian Star Wars Black Series Figures Unveiled by Hasbro

The Mando Monday reveals continue as our sights look to Star Wars: The Black Series. Two new 6" figures were revealed by Hasbro for The Mandalorian, with the first being a Target exclusive. Din Djarin and The Child are bundled together in this special exclusive set. The Mandalorian bundle will get some great accessories like imperial credits, tracking fob, The Child's Pram, jet pack, and rifle. The figure will also feature a removable helmet of The Mandalorian, which is a first. This Target Exclusive figure will be priced at $34.99 in a set release fall of 2020. Porters are set to go live today, October 26, 2020, at 4 PM Eastern standard time. Collectors will be able to find links located here at 4, so get your tracking fobs ready as this about this bounty will go quick.

The second Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series figure to be announced for Mando Monday is Scout Trooper. This figure comes out of the final episodes of the first season and will include a speeder bike. The Scout Trooper will Come with a new decade speeder bike as well as a pack to hold the child. It is all about the child this time around, so you can't have a figure release without one. The site will also include a vehicle stand, trooper blaster, and a target for him to miss. This is a long-awaited set for The Mandalorian fans and will be a great addition to any collection. The Speeder Bike Scout Trooper set is priced at $49.99 and set to release in Fall 2020. This is it is exclusive to Amazon, and fans can find pre-orders located here at 4 PM EST.

