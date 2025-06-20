Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

The Merc with a Mouth Returns to McFarlane with Deadpool #1 Statue

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as a new selection of collectible statues are coming soon from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Deadpool returns as a detailed 1:6 scale statue from McFarlane Toys, inspired by Deadpool #1 (2018).

This collectible statue features Wade Wilson in his classic red and black suit, locked and loaded for action.

Includes an environmental base, art card, and a reprint of Marvel’s Deadpool #1 comic book.

The statue is available now for pre-order, priced at $59.99 with an expected release in July 2025.

McFarlane Toys is back at it again as they step into the world of Marvel Comics with some brand new statues. We have already seen a few iconic heroes arriving on the scene with a War Journal Punisher and a Marvel Tales Spider-Man. It now looks like the Merc with the Mouth is back as McFarlane Toys reveals their next Deadpool statue. This one is inspired by Marvel Comics Deadpool #1, which was released in2018 as part of Marvel's "Fresh Start" relaunch. This series marked a bold new direction for Wade Wilson, unlike his previous run, which featured a script by Skottie Young and art by Nic Klein. Everything you know and love about Deadpool returns with plenty of fourth-wall‑shattering fun, and now an existential threat approaches that only Wade Wilson can stop.

McFarlane now brings Issue #1 to life in glorious 3D format with this new 1/6 scale statue. Wade is locked and loaded here as he is featured in his iconic red and black suit, and the statue will come with a comic book reprint. This marks the second Merc with a Mouth statue to arrive from McFarlane Toys, as the first was his iconic New Mutants #98 cover. One can expect more DP statues to arrive in the future, so it is fun to see some of these more modern versions arriving on the scene. The Deadpool #1 1:6 scale statue from McFarlane Toys is already up for pre-order for $59.99 with a July 2025 release.

Deadpool 1:6th Scale Collectible with Scene & Comic (Deadpool #1)

"A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN AND A SWORD… Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!"

Product Features:

Inspired by DEADPOOL #1 cover artwork

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Also includes DEADPOOL #1 reprint comic book

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

