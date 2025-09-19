Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Penguin Rises from the Sewers with New Batman Returns Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new Batman Returns figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Batman Returns action figures featuring Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin.

Danny DeVito’s Penguin is faithfully recreated with deluxe details, soft goods coat, hat, and umbrella.

Exclusive Giant Duck vehicle set and Commando Penguins 3-Pack also launching for collectors.

The Penguin Theatrical Edition figure is available to pre-order now for $34.99, releasing October 2025.

The world of Batman Returns (1992) is coming to life as McFarlane Toys with a new set of Theatrical Edition figures. Not only are figures of Batman and Catwoman arriving, but Mr. Cobblepot is rising up from the sewers. The Penguin, portrayed by Danny DeVito, is reimagined as a grotesque, tragic villain compared to his DC Comics counterpart. Born Oswald Cobblepot, he was abandoned by his wealthy parents as an infant due to his deformed appearance and raised in Gotham's sewers by a family of penguins and the Red Triangle Circus Gang.

As an adult, Penguin has now emerged with a plan to reclaim his place in society, and McFarlane Toys is giving him a brand-new DC Multiverse figure. This Theatrical Edition Penguin captures the likeness of Danny Devito nicely, and he will feature a soft goods coat, umbrella, and hat. The fun does not stop with this figure either, as McFarlane is also debuting his Giant Duck ride with a variant Penguin figure at GameStop and a Commando Penguins 3-Pack at McFarlane Toys Store. Pre-orders for this Theatrical Edition figure are already live for $34.99 with an October 2025 release date.

The Penguin (Batman Returns) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"The sequel to "Batman" pits the caped crusader against his most fiendish opponents yet: the evil Penguin and the sinuous and mysterious Catwoman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the iconic 1992 theatrical film BATMAN RETURNS.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes removable top hat and soft goods coat, umbrella and a figure display base.

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back.

THE PENGUIN is featured in Deluxe Theatrical Edition window box packaging with blue foil.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

