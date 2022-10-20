The Lost World: Jurassic Park Geosternbergia Flies in from Mattel

It looks like Mattel is celebrating 30 years of Jurassic Park with their next wave of Hammond Collection figures. This popular 3.75 inch scale set of figures features iconic characters and dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park franchise. While we patiently wait to see get some of the more aggressive dinosaurs in Jurassic World, we have been seeing plenty of figures from the first three films. It looks like a new dinosaur is flying on in next as a new pterodactyl species Geosternbergia as seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, comes to life. We look to the skies for this graceful beast that comes with a mighty 14.9" wing span and is loaded with as much realistic on-screen detail as possible.

This new wave of Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures will feature the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary logo on the front, capturing the iconic film's landmark event. The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection is first to market at Target stores and then goes off to other online retailers like EE, BBTS, and Mattel Creations. There are not a lot of figures in the line yet, so it is the perfect time to jump into this series before it is too late. The pterodactyl species Geosternbergia figure is priced at $21.99, and collectors can find pre-orders live right here.

The Lost World Comes to Mattel with the Geosternbergia

"This Geosternbergia dinosaur figure celebrates the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park! The Hammond Collection sets a new quality standard for dinosaur figures as it celebrates the Jurassic World franchise. Discover this Geosternbergia, associated with The Lost World: Jurassic Park with premium finishes and movie-authentic design. Deluxe articulation includes wired posable wings 14.9 inches wide and triple jointed legs, ready to pose in a spectacular display. Colors and decorations may vary."

Celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary! It's been 30 years since the premiere of the franchise in 1993. Special themed packaging includes the 30th Anniversary logo

Deluxe articulation! This action figure has 13 movable joints as well as 2 wired posable wings. Articulations include neck, jaw and triple jointed legs that can pick up and carry a human 3.75 inch human figure