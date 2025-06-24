Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: miles morales, sentinel, spider-man

The Prowler Takes Over Spider-Man's Marvel Fighting Armor Suit

A new hero joins the Marvel Fighting Armor collection as an Iron Spider-Man swings into action but is not who it seems

Article Summary Sentinel reveals Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider Onyx Stealth Tech Version featuring Aaron Davis as the Prowler

Black and gold repaint inspired by Miles Morales Spider-Man comic where Uncle Aaron steals Iron Spider suit

6.5-inch figure includes removable spider pack with articulated mechanical arms and web effects

Pre-orders live now for $139.99 with October 2025 release date from major toy retailers

Sentinel continues their Marvel Fighting Armor collection with yet another impressive release. It was recently revealed that Miles Morales was swinging on in with his very own Iron Spider suit. Well, it looks like that fun continues as a special edition version is also arriving alongside the Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider (Onyx Stealth Tech Version). This design is inspired by Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol. 3 (2016) #234, where Aaron Davis, Miles's resurrected uncle and former Ultimate Prowler, steals an Iron Spider suit from arms dealer Ceres. Taking on the armor for his own, he repaints it black and gold while leading his own Sinister Six with Bombshell, Sandman, Electro, the Spot, and Hobgoblin.

Now this Iron Spider suit comes to life for this new Onyx Stealth Tech repaint that stands 6.5" tall and features plastic and die-cast elements. Uncle Aaron will showcase a removable spider pack that has articulated mechanical spider arms and two web effects. This marks the third Spider-Man-inspired figure to arrive from Sentinel, with Red/Blue Spidey being first and Miles Morales arriving recently. Pre-orders are already live for $139.99 with an October 2025 release, and be aware of the additional tariff surcharges.

Marvel Fighting Armor Iron Spider (Onyx Stealth Tech Ver.)

"Expand your collection of Marvel heroes with the Fighting Armor Iron Spider (Onyx Stealth Tech version) action figure by Sentinel! This figure is highly articulated for creating a variety of fun action poses, while also including additional parts and accessories for customization. Be sure to add it to your collection!"

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.5cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and diecast

Based on the Marvel character

Part of the Fighting Armor line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Iron Spider figure

3 Pairs of interchangeable hand parts

4 Mechanical spider arms

2 Effect parts

Display base

