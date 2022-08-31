The Witcher Blood & Wine Cover Comes to Life with New PureArts Statue

The Witcher is getting quite popular lately as Netflix continues to bring the hit novel and video game series to live-action. Geralt's new stories are unfolding right before our eyes, and it is an exciting time for The Witcher fans. To make things even better, PureArts is bringing on the video games expansion cover arts to live with a brand new statue. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Blood & Wine Expansion comes to life as Geralt sits upon his throne with the High Vampire Dettlaff behind him. This massive statue is incredible, coming in at 22" tall, 42" wide, and 18" deep with head-to-toe detail. The monsters of the night are beautifully captured here, with the High Vampire Dettlaff looking terrifying as always. Geralt of Rivia just comes right off your screen with a blood-dipped sword and a goblet full of wine. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Blood & Wine is priced at $1,804 and set for a Q3 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and check out PureArts bringing the magic to life below.

"Witchers were made to kill monsters. It doesn't matter who posted the notice, the coin has to be right, that's all." – Geralt of Rivia. PureArts is proud to bring the stunning Blood & Wine cover art to life with one of our largest and most impressive statues to date! Surmounted by the High Vampire Dettlaff with a spectacular 42 inch wingspan (over 1 meter), Geralt of Rivia gazes intently from his throne and gripping a bloodied chalice in one hand, his enhanced griffin silver sword in the other."

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:

Massive 1/4 Scale sculpt with hyper-detailed skin and clothing textures

Dettlaff High Vampire is a full body sculpt with a 42" (106 cm) wingspan

Statue includes the griffon silver sword and his steel sword

PureArts.com Exclusive Edition includes a wearable Dettlaff Brooch

Exclusive Edition size limited to only 150 units

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Licensed by CDPR

Scale: ¼

Material: Polyresin

Edition Size: 150 PureArts Exclusives (with Dettlaff Brooch) – 750 Non-Exclusives

Delivery Date: Q3 2023

Availability: WORLDWIDE