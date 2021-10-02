Things Get Paranormal with Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pops from Funko

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that fans have been waiting for, and it's almost in theaters with its November 2021 premiere. Funko is getting ready for this new paranormal journey as they announce a whole wave of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pop Vinyls. The wave will consist of 18 Pop vinyls which will consist of 1 Pop Ride, 10 Commons, and 7 Retailer Exclusives. All of the main cast is here with all four kids as well as Paul Rudd's Mr. Gooberson, and the Ecto-1 getting a new Pop Ride that just completes the set. The fun does not end there either as the new Muncher ghost is getting his Pop debut but the majority of the Afterlife wave is the Stay Put minis. The whole wave consists of:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pop Vinyls

Lucky

Podcast

Phoebe

Mr. Gooberson

Afterlife Ecto-1 Pop Ride

Muncher

Muncher – Glow in the Dark – FYE Exclusive

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Lives Again in Bit Size Pieces:

Stay Puft Mini with Lighter

Stay Puft Mini with Matches

Stay Puft Mini with Cocktail Umbrella

Stay Puft Mini with Graham Cracker

Stay Puft Mini in Hot Cocoa

Stay Puft Mini with Matches – Glow in the Dark- Pop Tee Combo – Target Exclusive

Stay Puft Mini with Wires – Target Exclusive

Stay Puft Mini with Pizza – 7-11 Exclusive

Stay Puft Mini with Headphones – Walmart Exclusive

Stay Puft Mini with Spoonful of Ice Cream – Baskin-Robbins Exclusive

Stay Puft Mini lifting Marshmallow Weights – Funko Shop Exclusive

One of the biggest marketing tools for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the return of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Minis. It looks like these little bite-size entities are here to create some chaos, and Funko captures all the magic of them with 11 Pops with 5 standard and 6 exclusives going to a variety of stores. From 7-11 and Baskin-Robbins to Walmart and the Funko Shop, all of these adorable Pops will be a keen collectible for fans to obtain. All of the standard common releases are already up for pre-order right here, with a January – February 2022 release date. It does look like the Baskin Robins Ghostbusters: Afterlife Pop is hitting stores starting November 1, 2021, so be sure to keep your eyes out for him dropping at the end of this month. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on November 19, 2021.