NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PunkTurtles 4-Pack

It is time to get radical as NECA has unveiled their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles multipack featuring some punk turtles

Article Summary NECA unveils PunkTurtles 4-Pack with disguises from the iconic 80s TMNT cartoon.

Set includes Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello with episode-specific gear.

Target Exclusive: available both in-store and online for $150, while stocks last.

Collector-friendly packaging, with new accessories like a hoverboard and pizza.

It is time to boogaloo on over to Target as NECA has unveiled some brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. Releasing as part of the annual Target Haulathon event, NECA has kicked off an impressive assortment of limited edition and exclusive TMNT figures across all their series. One of those special releases is a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Disguise PunkTurtles 4-Pack. Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are back as they get disguises as seen in the hit 80s cartoon with disguises from Enter the Shredder and the European Vacation episodes.

All four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will come with a new disguise sculpted featuring their animated design from the series and will come with swappable heads. Other accessories with include a variety of hands, a hoverboard, bags of groceries, a boombox, a toy robot, and a pizza. This TMNT is a Target Exclusive and can be found in stores right now for a whopping $150. Fans can also find them online, but they go in and out of stock pretty fast, and keep your eyes peeled for more TMNT releases from NECA, like their Animated TMNT Pizza Club figures.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Disguise PunkTurtles

"Based on the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! After being accidentally exposed to radioactive ooze, four ordinary household pets are transformed into a band of wisecracking, pizza-loving, villain-dicing adolescent reptiles! The Heroes in a Half Shell are ready to rock in this radical Punk Turtles 4-pack! These 7-inch scale action figures of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello come loaded with all-new, episode-specific accessories! Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging."

