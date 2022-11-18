Thor: God and Thunder Gorr the God Butcher Slays with Hot Toys
Thor: Love and Thunder have seen to come and go, but it did give Marvel fans a truly remarkable villain. Yes, Gorr the God Butcher did not feature a Marvel Comics accurate depiction, but he has incredible. This is one of the few villains I actually care for, and his descent into madness is relatable if you're a parent. While his methods were extreme, Gorr the God Butcher was a remarkable villain, and fans can bring him home with Hot Toys. Releasing as part of Hot Toys Marvel Studios collection, the big bad from Thor: Love and Thunder arrive in glorious fashion.
Christian Bale's performance and likeness beautifully come to life with impressive detail. He will come with swappable hands, Necrosword, a damaged Necrosword, Stormbreaker with LED elements, a necklace, and a rolling eyeball feature. Hot Toys captures Gorr perfectly here, scars and all, making him a deadly addition to any Thor collection. The Gorr the God Butcher Hot Toys figure is priced at $275 and set for a June 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and this deadly villain can be fun here. Be sure to snag up Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, and Valkyrie 1/6 scale figures as well to finish the set.
All Gods Must Die with Hot Toys Latest Release
"Thor: Love and Thunder – 1/6th scale Gorr Collectible Figure – "So this is my vow. All gods will die." – Gorr. A being of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher is hellbent on killing all the gods in the Universe. Wielding a powerful and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the Thor: Love and Thunder collection series with Gorr in 1/6th scale collectible figure depicting his fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in the movie.]
"The highly-accurate collectible figure is masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Christian Bale's as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, sculpted scars and crooked teeth; a newly designed body and arms with scars; carefully-tailored fabric robe; and high attention to details. With iconic weapons and accessories include a Necrosword sword, a battle damaged Necrosword, Thor's Stormbreaker, a necklace and a figure stand. Recreate the scenes with the Gorr collectible figure now!"
The Gorr Sixth Scale Figurefeatures:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Christian Bale as Gorr in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture, scars and make-up
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations
- Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) pair of gesture hands
- One (1) pair for weapons holding hands
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) greyish-white-colored robe and cape with weathering effects
- One (1) greyish-white-colored scarf with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) Necrosword
- One (1) battle-damaged Necrosword
- One (1) Stormbreaker with LED light-up function (batteries required)
Accessories:
- One (1) necklace
- A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name
* Battery included for accessory, button cells are required.