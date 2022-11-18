Thor: God and Thunder Gorr the God Butcher Slays with Hot Toys

Thor: Love and Thunder have seen to come and go, but it did give Marvel fans a truly remarkable villain. Yes, Gorr the God Butcher did not feature a Marvel Comics accurate depiction, but he has incredible. This is one of the few villains I actually care for, and his descent into madness is relatable if you're a parent. While his methods were extreme, Gorr the God Butcher was a remarkable villain, and fans can bring him home with Hot Toys. Releasing as part of Hot Toys Marvel Studios collection, the big bad from Thor: Love and Thunder arrive in glorious fashion.

Christian Bale's performance and likeness beautifully come to life with impressive detail. He will come with swappable hands, Necrosword, a damaged Necrosword, Stormbreaker with LED elements, a necklace, and a rolling eyeball feature. Hot Toys captures Gorr perfectly here, scars and all, making him a deadly addition to any Thor collection. The Gorr the God Butcher Hot Toys figure is priced at $275 and set for a June 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and this deadly villain can be fun here. Be sure to snag up Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, and Valkyrie 1/6 scale figures as well to finish the set.

All Gods Must Die with Hot Toys Latest Release

"Thor: Love and Thunder – 1/6th scale Gorr Collectible Figure – "So this is my vow. All gods will die." – Gorr. A being of deadly reckoning, Gorr the God Butcher is hellbent on killing all the gods in the Universe. Wielding a powerful and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way. Hot Toys is thrilled to expand the Thor: Love and Thunder collection series with Gorr in 1/6th scale collectible figure depicting his fearsome visage from his premiere appearance in the movie.]

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Christian Bale's as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder, features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs function, sculpted scars and crooked teeth; a newly designed body and arms with scars; carefully-tailored fabric robe; and high attention to details. With iconic weapons and accessories include a Necrosword sword, a battle damaged Necrosword, Thor's Stormbreaker, a necklace and a figure stand. Recreate the scenes with the Gorr collectible figure now!"

The Gorr Sixth Scale Figurefeatures:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Christian Bale as Gorr in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture, scars and make-up

Approximately 30 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair for weapons holding hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) greyish-white-colored robe and cape with weathering effects

One (1) greyish-white-colored scarf with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) Necrosword

One (1) battle-damaged Necrosword

One (1) Stormbreaker with LED light-up function (batteries required)

Accessories:

One (1) necklace

A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

* Battery included for accessory, button cells are required.