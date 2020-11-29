Thor Gets New Avengers Assemble Figure From S.H. Figurarts

Thunder strikes as Thor joins the Avengers in the Battle of New York once again. Tamashii Nations has announced that they will be making new figures based on the 2012 film, The Avengers. We have already seen the patriotic spirit of Captain America and the devastating power of the Hulk. Both figures will come with a variety of interchangeable pieces with interchangeable heads, hands accessories. This time things get a little more godlike as Thor joins in on the fight to save Earth from destruction. Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of the iconic Marvel hero comes to life once again with high amounts of detail, likeness to the actor, and a beautifully re-created costume straight from the film. Thor will feature a specially wired fabric cape, letting fans pose the cape how they like. He also comes with interchangeable hands, the iconic Mjolnir, and effects of lightning and for his hammer. These added effects are great pieces that allow fans to re-create classic poses of the Mighty Thor as he deals devastating damage to enemy forces throughout the city. Avengers fans will definitely want to add this Thor figure to their Avengers Assemble collection as he is a necessary and worthy member of the team.

Tamashii Nations is doing something extraordinary by giving us collectors new figures for these classic designs. The Avengers is a cinematic masterpiece in how it could unite four different characters from four different films into one and turn it into a blockbuster spectacular. As technology grows, toys' advancement does, so getting new figures of these old designs is truly awesome. This Thor will be a great addition to any Thor collection and will be a worthy member of the Avengers Assemble team if you plan on collecting them all. Pre-orders for these new The Avengers S.H. Figuarts figures from Tamashii Nations are not live just yet. However, we know that Thor is set to release in April 2021 and will be priced at roughly $84. Fans will be able to find them located here once they do finally go live. Make sure to check out some of the other amazing Marvel Cinematic Universe figures available from Tamashii Nations.