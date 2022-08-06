TMNT Legends Raphael 1:3 Scale Statue Arrives from PCS Collectibles

I love that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) are back in the spotlight once again. Not only did we just get a new animated movie from Nickelodeon on Netflix, but we are also getting a new theatrical release film from the mind of Seth Rogen. The ninja turtles are one of those franchises that every generation has a favorite team (or version), and it will only continue. PCS Collectibles is celebrating their own versions of the turtles with a seeming combination of some of the many iconic appearances. Raphael is crawling up from the sewer this time with a highly detailed and impressive 1:3 scale 21" tall statue.

This feisty TMNT brother is showcased with scars and scratches as well, standing above the wreckage of a Mouser bot. He is welding his legendary sais, and two versions will be offered, with the decline coming with a secondary red bandana cap head sculpt and a swappable left hand. This TMNT statue is gorgeous, and PCS Collectibles put a lot of detail and time into this design, and you can tell. The TMNT Raphael 1:3 Scale statue is priced at $1,205, he is set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Raphael 1:3 Scale Statue, a cool new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectible statue ready to join the fight. Raphael is the first in the TMNT Legends 1:3 Scale Statue collection, an original series of designs inspired by the many iconic appearances of the Ninja Turtles over the last 35 years. The Raphael Statue measures 21" tall and 21" wide as the rough-and-tumble turtle takes a battle stance on a sewer pipe base. Defeated Mouser robots lay in the muck beneath his feet while he holds his two sai in anticipation of more mechanical mayhem."

"The Raphael Statue is fully sculpted to capture a blend of realism and classic comic book style, with detailed textures and painting to bring the butt-kicking turtle to life in three dimensions. Raph's portrait and shell feature battle scars from his time training under Master Splinter and alongside brothers Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo. He wears brown wraps on his arms and feet, elbow and knee pads for protection, and a utility belt around his midsection. His snarling face is highlighted with his signature red bandana and white eyes, reminiscent of his early comic appearances."