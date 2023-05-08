Bring Balance to the Force with Star Wars Captain Rex from Kotobukiya Turn some clankers into scrap metal as Kotobukiya brings back some legendary Star Wars ARTFX statues from The Clone Wars

Kotobukiya is celebrating 20 years of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with some rereleases. Some popular The Clone Wars statues are making a return, including the return of Captain Rex. The faithful leader of the 501st Squadron is back and ready for action. Captain Rex is one of the few clones to fit their Order 66 programming and has been fighting the Empire ever since. Collectors can now bring him home once again with a faithful rerelease capturing his animated design. The statue will not feature an unmasked head sculpt like the previous release, but Rex will be a must-have statue for The Clone Wars fans. Kotobukiya has him displayed on a custom display base and will pair with other animated Star Wars statues like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Master Yoda, and even Commander Cody. Pre-orders are already live for the Kotobukiya Star Wars Captain Rex rerelease, which can be found right here for $99.99, and a November 2023 release.

Captain Rex Returns for Duty at Kotobukiya Once Again

"To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ animated series, streaming now on Disney+, Kotobukiya is excited to announce a special, limited reoffering of ARTFX+ Captain Rex™! One of the original Star Wars™ ARTFX+ releases, it's been over a decade since Captain Rex was available at retailers. As a special bonus this rerelease will include the first half (the other half is included with ARTFX+ Commander Cody™, sold separately) to build an ARTFX+ Jedi™ Master Yoda™!"

"Clone CT-7567 (known as Rex) served the Republic during the Clone Wars, taking direct orders from Anakin Skywalker™ and Ahsoka Tano™. Proficient at using two blaster pistols at the same time, identifiable by his customized armor with blue markings, Rex was a dedicated soldier who always completed his mission. Posed in a battle-ready stance with his twin blasters, Rex includes magnets in his feet allowing for various positions on the included steel-plated base."

*This special reissue does not include the alternative unmasked head that was included in the original release.