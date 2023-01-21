Diamond Select Toys Reveals New Cobra Kai Season 4 Figures The world of Cobra Kai comes to live once again as Diamond Select unveils three new figures from the newest season of the hit karate show

Cobra Kai is one of the best Legacy shows around, and the series has easily taken the world by storm. Starting out as a simple YouTube Red show, this sequel series to The Karate Kid Trilogy has made its way to Netflix. The later seasons were a real treat, taking on plot points from Part II and Part III of The Karate Kid, which was not popular movies. Part III introduced Daniel LaRusso to the world of Cobra Kai Karate and introduced the villain Terry Silver. Terry made his return in the latest season of Cobra Kai, and Diamond Select Toys is bringing him and other Season 4 characters to life.

Releasing as part of Diamond Selects 7" scale line, Terry Silver, Johnny Lawrence in Eagle Fang outfit, and Chozen are ready to fight. Each figure, so perfectly sculpted, features 16 points of articulation and comes with swappable hands. Their head sculpts are fantastic, capturing their likenesses from Cobra Kai, and each Sensei is captured in their dojo outfits. All three figures will be priced at $24.99 each and will release in June 2024 in a full-windowed box. These figures are fantastic, and any Cobra Kai or Karate Lid collector will want them in their collection. Pre-orders for all of them are already live online like here, and they can be reserved at your local comic book store today.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to kick back! Series 2 of deluxe action figures based on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai features two all-new characters, and the newest look for the main character! New figures of Miyago-Do sensei Chozen and Cobra Kai sensei Terry Silver are joined by a new figure of Johnny Lawrence in his red Eagle Fang Karate gi! Each deluxe action figure features over 16 points of articulation as well as interchangeable hands, and each comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Chris Dahlberg and Rocco Tartamella!"