Diamond Select Toys Reveals New Cobra Kai Season 4 Figures
The world of Cobra Kai comes to live once again as Diamond Select unveils three new figures from the newest season of the hit karate show
Cobra Kai is one of the best Legacy shows around, and the series has easily taken the world by storm. Starting out as a simple YouTube Red show, this sequel series to The Karate Kid Trilogy has made its way to Netflix. The later seasons were a real treat, taking on plot points from Part II and Part III of The Karate Kid, which was not popular movies. Part III introduced Daniel LaRusso to the world of Cobra Kai Karate and introduced the villain Terry Silver. Terry made his return in the latest season of Cobra Kai, and Diamond Select Toys is bringing him and other Season 4 characters to life.
Releasing as part of Diamond Selects 7" scale line, Terry Silver, Johnny Lawrence in Eagle Fang outfit, and Chozen are ready to fight. Each figure, so perfectly sculpted, features 16 points of articulation and comes with swappable hands. Their head sculpts are fantastic, capturing their likenesses from Cobra Kai, and each Sensei is captured in their dojo outfits. All three figures will be priced at $24.99 each and will release in June 2024 in a full-windowed box. These figures are fantastic, and any Cobra Kai or Karate Lid collector will want them in their collection. Pre-orders for all of them are already live online like here, and they can be reserved at your local comic book store today.