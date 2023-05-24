Transformers Cliffjumper Save the Day with New Gamer Edition Figure Enter the digital world as new Gamer Edition Transformers figures has arrived from Hasbro like the daredevil Cliffjumper

Turn on your systems as even more video game inspired Transformers figures are on the way. Cliffjumper is ready to rock and roll with a new figure inspired by the game Transformers: War for Cybertron. This game takes fans away from Earth and back to Cybertron to witness the legendary war between Autobots and Deceptions. Autobot Cliffjumper fights alongside Optimus Prime to try and save their home with this impressive 4.5" tall figure. He will feature a Cybertronian car mode that can be created in just 21 steps. Hasbro was also sure to include him with a sword and two blaster accessories to take the fight to those Decepticons. Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Transformers: War for Cybertron 05 Gamer Edition Cliffjumper is priced at $24.99. He is up for pre-order right here with an October 2023 release, and be sure to add Gamer Edition Optimus while you at it seen here.

Cliffjumper Enters the War for Cybertron with Hasbro

"Bring your favorite action-packed moments from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 05 Gamer Edition Cliffjumper action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Cliffjumper spots a hoard of Decepticons preparing to attack Omega Supreme and unleashes defensive blaster fire. Convert the action figure from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 21 steps and pose the Cliffjumper toy with the included Protect Omega Supreme removable backdrop scene."

Includes figure, 3 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES GAMER EDITION: Studio Series is expanding into the video game universe! These collectible Transformers action figures are based on the Transformers video games

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON CLIFFJUMPER: Studio Series 05 Gamer Edition Cliffjumper action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated and features video game-inspired deco and details

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a sword and 2 blaster accessories that attach to the Cliffjumper figure in both modes. Swap out the figure's arm and attach the blaster accessories as arm cannon attachments

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Cliffjumper figure in the Protect Omega Supreme scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

