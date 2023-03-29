Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on and Hasbro captures all the robotic action with some brand new Transformers releases

Hasbro has a brand new Transformers Studio Series figure up its sleeve with the Leader of the Autobot. That is right, a brand new Optimus is on the way, but this one features a very interesting design. Gamer Edition Optimus Prime is here, featuring his appearances from the popular video games Transformers: War for Cybertron and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron. Optimus will be able to transform from robot to Cybertronian truck mode in just 22 steps. The Autobot leader will also come with his signature Energon Axe, as well as a swappable blaster arm, to help take down any Decepticon threat. Hasbro has also included the feature to open up Optimus's chest, revealing the Matrix of Leadership. Transformers Studio Series Voyager 03 Gamer Edition Optimus Prime is a fun, new figure gamers and collectors can appreciate. Optimus is priced at $34.99, he is set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition Optimus Prime

"Bring your favorite action-packed moments from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Gamer Edition Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime enacts a plan to be captured by the Decepticons in an effort to save Zeta Prime. Transformers Studio Series Gamer Edition toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature video game-inspired details and accessories."

Includes figure, 5 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES GAMER EDITION: Transformers Studio Series is expanding into the video game universe! These collectible action figures are designed with details from Transformers video games

6.5-INCH SCALE OPTIMUS PRIME: Transformers Studio Series 03 Gamer Edition Optimus Prime action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Voyager Class Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian truck modes in 22 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with axe, 2 axe handle pieces, blaster, and Matrix of Leadership accessories. Swap out the figure's hand and attach weapons as arm attachments

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Optimus Prime figure in the Kaon Prison Break scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style