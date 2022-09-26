Transformers: Dark of the Moon Deluxe Optimus Prime Figure Hits Target

The Leader of the Autobots is back with a brand new figure from Hasbro's Transformers Studio Series. Coming to us from Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Optimus Prime is getting a new deluxe figure exclusive to Target stores. Releasing as part of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, the Battle of Chicago rages on, and Optimus is ready for battle. Our hero can transform from robot to truck mode in just 45 steps, and the trailer converts into its jet wing armor in just 18 steps. All the detail from the live-action Transformers figures are there, and Optimus is truly ready to take on all the Decepticons by himself. The added trailer is a nice touch, and it will give Transformers fans a worthy figure for the Leader of the Autobots. Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Figure (Target Exclusive) is priced at $55.99 and pre-orders are live and found right here.

"You've probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now, the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages. See what all the buzz is about, only at Target. Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime action figure! Optimus Prime blasts into battle, using his jetwing tech to take out the Driller tearing through Chicago."

"Studio Series Transformers toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to truck mode in 45 steps. Trailer converts to jet wing armor in 18 steps. Pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Battle of Chicago removable backdrop scene."