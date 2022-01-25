Transformers Generations Deluxe DK-2 Guard Revealed by Hasbro

The original Diaclone OneBox Cherry Vanette is back and better than ever as Hasbro reveals their newest Transformers Generations Selects figure. The DK-2 Guard is back and featuring his originally planned black deco and will transform into a can in just 22 steps. Transformers DK-2 will come with a blaster and shield, with the blaster also being able to be attached in vehicle mode. Standing at just 5.5 inches tall, Transformers collectors will be getting a true blast from the blast with his awesome Generations Selects figure that is set to release in April 2022. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe DK-2 Guard is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. The DK-2 Guard figure is based on the Diaclone Onebox Cherry Vanette toy, which was originally planned to have black deco. The black deco was changed to red for release as Ironhide in 1984. Now, the DK-2 Guard figure is released in the originally-planned deco scheme. This figure converts from robot to van mode in 22 steps. Figure comes with blaster and shield accessories."

Includes: Figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

INSPIRED BY DIACLONE: This figure is based on a Diaclone figure originally planned to have black deco, which then changed to red for release as Ironhide in 1984

ORIGINAL BLACK DECO: Now, the DK-2 Guard figure is released in black deco, based on the original deco of the Diaclone Onebox Cherry Vanette toy

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This DK-2 Guard figure converts from robot to van mode in 22 steps

AWESOME WEAPON ACCESSORIES: Includes blaster and shield accessories that attach in both modes

Figure scale: 5.5 inches

