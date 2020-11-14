Transformers and Ghostbusters Mash-Up With Hasbro Once Again

Ghostbusters and Transformers cross over once again with a brand new mash-up figure from Hasbro. Ectotron is back once again as he prepares for the upcoming film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The 7-inch tall figure converts between Ecto-1 and his bot mode in just 22 steps. The Transformer's mash-up figure will also include some Ghostbusters inspired accessories like Proton Pack, Blaster accessories, and the iconic Slimer ghost. Since this is a figure based on the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film, there are some figure adjustments like a newly added Muncher ghost, and Electron features an updated head sculpt with goggles. To make things even more special, fans will also be getting the first issue of the Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron crossover comic from IDW Publishing that has an exclusive cover.

Ectotron is back in all of his amazing Transformers and Ghostbusters glory that will please fans from both worlds. He is set up as a Target exclusive and can be found located here for $59.99. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife themed bot is set to release 1/01/2021 and will make a great addition to your growing ghosts or bot collections. If fans missed the original mash-up figure from Hasbro then this would be a great way to make up for it, so do not miss out.

"TARGET EXCLUSIVE – Transformers: Generations – Transformers Collaborative: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 Ectotron. (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: 01/01/2021). Worlds collide in this TRANSFORMERS-Ghostbusters mash-up as the iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie now as a TRANSFORMERS robot – the ECTO-1 ECTOTRON! He ain't afraid of no ghosts. ECTOTRON stands at 7 inches tall, converts between Ecto-1 and robot mode in 22 steps, comes with a Proton Pack, Blaster accessories, classic Slimer ghost figure, Ghostbusters Afterlife-inspired Muncher ghost figure, and an issue number 1 of the "Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron" comic book from IDW Publishing, featuring an exclusive cover. The figure also features an updated head sculpt, including updated Ecto-Goggles, inspired by Ghostbusters: Afterlife and afterlife Tech Specs showing the capabilities of ECTOTRON, including strength, speed, and bust-abilty."

"TRANSFORMERS robots have always been MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE, but now, through the TRANSFORMERS Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. Available exclusively at Target and for pre-order on Target.com on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm EST."