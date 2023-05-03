Transformers Nemesis Arrives with New Legacy Evolution Figure The power and deadly force of the Decepticon Nemesis has been unleashed as Hasbro debuts their newest Transformers Legacy Evolution figure

It is time to make some room in your Transformers collection as Hasbro unveils its latest Legacy Evolution figure. A powerful Decepticon force has been unleashed as the ship known as the Nemesis has arrived as the latest Transformers release. Nemesis is inspired right from the hit animated series, Transformers. This release will tower over some of your other Autobot and Decepticon, as Nemesis comes in at a whopping 23.5 inches tall. She will also transform from the ship into its robot mode in just 36 steps. As for accessories, five blaster accessories are included, as well as four Seeker micro figures. Transformers fans will be impressed with her detail, features, and just bring home this deadly Decepticon to their collection. The Transformers Legacy Evolution Decepticon Nemesis figure is priced at $199.99. She will take flight in September 2023, and pre-orders are already live and can be found right here.

The Decepticon Ship, Nemesis Arrives from Hasbro

"TRANSFORMERS LEGACY EVOLUTION DECEPTICON NEMESIS – (Ages 15 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $199.99/ Available: Fall 2023). The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Titan Class Decepticon Nemesis action figure! The Nemesis strikes fear into the sparks of anyone bold enough to cross the Decepticon ship."

"She despises the Autobots and is poised to take down any who stand in the way of Decepticon victory. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

"Inspired by The Transformers animated series, this action figure converts from ship to robot mode in 36 steps and stands at 23.5 inches tall in robot mode. Includes ship tower, 5 blaster accessories, and 4 Seeker micro figures that plug into ports in ship mode. Ship wings split apart to become blaster and axe accessories. Scan the code on the package to reveal character tech specs and collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability). Now available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

