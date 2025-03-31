Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fresh monkey fiction, The Tick

Big Bad Workshop Debuts The Tick Longbox Heroes Prestige Figure

Fresh Monkey Fiction and Big Bad Workshop bring The Tick to 6” scale with new Longbox Heroes Prestige release

Article Summary The Tick returns as a 6” action figure from Fresh Monkey Fiction and Big Bad Workshop in their Prestige line.

Based on Ben Edlund’s comic, The Tick figure features over 20 articulation points for dynamic posing.

Fans can pre-order the highly detailed Tick figure now, priced at $39.99, with a Q3 2026 release.

Includes multiple interchangeable parts like heads and hands for customizable crime-fighting fun.

The superhero genre has been alive since the 60s, so it is only relevant that spoof heroes have been created. One of them was The Tick, which debuted in the New England Comics newsletter back in 1986 and was created by Ben Edlund. He was initially a spoof of classic superheroes, featuring The Tick as an absurdly strong yet dim-witted hero clad in an oversized blue bug suit with antennae. His adventures are filled with chaotic humor, over the top heroics, and a bizarre cast of villains like Multiple Santa, Breadmaster, and Chairface Chippendale. The Tick would soon become the very spoof he was after his mainstream success through the amazing 1994 animated series.

Well, The Tick is back and better than ever as Fresh Monkey Fiction and Big Bad Workshop debut their latest figure. Unlike their ongoing 3.75" line, a new Longbox Heroes Prestige series is here, bringing these underdog comic book heroes to life and now on a 6" scale. The big blue beacon of justice is back with an impressive figure with three swappable heads, a crime fighter, swappable hands, and a necktie. This fully articulated hero is ready to save the day once again for $39.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2026 release.

The Tick Longbox Heroes Prestige The Tick 1/12

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The big blue beacon of justice has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book hero, The Tick action figure captures every ounce of his over-the-top heroism and unshakable optimism. This fully articulated figure is ready to leap into action against crime, destiny, and the occasional household appliance gone rogue. This officially licensed action figure is perfect for fans of The Tick, classic comics, and collectors of quirky superheroes. Get ready to fight crime, protect the city, and—most importantly—shout "SPOON!" in style! DESTINY AWAITS! Don't let this one escape—grab The Tick and let justice be served!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the comic series, The Tick

Part of the Longbox Heroes Prestige line

Over 20 points of articulation

Highly detailed

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!