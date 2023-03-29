Transformers Shattered Glass Grimlock Enters the Fight from Hasbro The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on and Hasbro captures all the robotic action with some brand new Transformers releases

It is time to return to the alternate Transformers reality of Shattered Glass, where the heroes are villains. Hasbro has been dishing out some pretty neat figures through this line, and a new one has arrived. The Leader of the Dinobots has returned and is a member of the villainous Autobots in this reality! Grimlock will transform into his T-Rex mode in just 23 steps and will feature a new Decepticon deco with purple Autobot emblems. Grimlock will come with a dual-barreled blaster accessory and is ready to take on Megatron and his band of heroes. Transformers fans will be able to snag up this Shattered Glass figure for $54.99. He is set to arrive in August 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Grimlock Joins the Transformers Deceptions in Shattered Glass

"Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Created in a Decepticon lab, Grimlock was deactivated due to his violent tendencies. He was stolen by the Autobots and quickly became their most powerful warrior."

