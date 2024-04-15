Posted in: Collectibles, Prime 1 Studio, Statues | Tagged: jurassic park, velociraptor

Return to Jurassic Park with Prime 1 Studio's New Velociraptor Statue

Get ready to return the events of the 1993 classic film Jurassic Park as one of the creatures of the island has escaped with Prime 1 Studio

It is time to return to Jurassic Park as Prime 1 Studio is ready to take a walk 65 million years ago with a new statue. Prime 1 Studio is known for releasing some truly next level collectibles that are incredibly detailed at a next level price. However, they have started to scale back on size and value with a new set of 1:10 scale statues. We have seen a few of these for Harry Potter and, of course, with some hungry dinosaurs from Jurassic Park. Bring these oversized turkeys to life, Prime 1 Studio has debuted their latest Velociraptor statue. A new Open Mouth version has arrived, which will help Jurassic Park fans build their own pack of these deadly dinos. Coming in at 7.48" tall, this Clever Girl is beautifully detailed and captures her likeness right off the screen of this iconic 1993 film. This beauty comes in at only $129 and will pair well with a variety of their other Jurassic Park 1:10 statues. Pre-orders are already live, with her set to arrive in February 2026.

Jurassic Park Velociraptor (Open Mouth) 1:10

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present you with the next entry to our Prime Collectible Figures, from the Jurassic Park film, here is the 1:10 Scale PCFJP-07 Velociraptor Open Mouth Edition! Velociraptor is one of the most popular dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park movie media. They are often seen hunting in packs, they are portrayed as being highly intelligent and capable of setting traps and communicating with other pack members."

"Lethal at a very young age and extremely agile and fast, it comes to no surprise that Dr. Alan Grant, the main protagonist of the first film, takes a huge interest in them! At over 7 inches tall, this incredible Velociraptor collectible statue showcases the intelligent predator as it prowls proudly with its jaws slightly open, ready to strike at any moment. Dinosaur lovers, take heed! With a compact, easy-to-collect size and scale, the Velociraptor Open Mouth Edition will fit right in with the other raptors from the Prime Collectible Figures series and your Jurassic Park collection!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!