Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, robocop

Alex Murphy Arrives at Hot Toys with New 1/6 RoboCop 2 Figure

Alex Murphy is back as the savior of Detroit and Hot Toys is giving him some updated love with some new 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale RoboCop 2 figure with striking metallic blue-purple armor details.

The figure features die-cast components, interchangeable heads, and swappable battle-damaged armor parts.

Accessories include RoboCop's iconic thigh holster, signature pistol, rifle, Nuke vials, and Cain’s Brain.

This RoboCop collectible is priced at $300, with pre-orders available now and a December 2026 release date.

Return to the future Detroit as Alex Murphy is back, as Hot Toys has revealed a stunning RoboCop 1/6th scale figure. Capturing Alex Murphy's upgraded cyborg armor as seen in RoboCop 2, this new figure features an iridescent metallic blue‑purple finish with die-cast components. The robotic law enforcement officer will include a helmeted head with interchangeable lower faceplates, an unmasked sculpt, and will include swappable battle‑damaged armor.

Hot Toys even included the infamous hidden thigh holster with signature pistol, along with additional accessories like a rifle, Nuke vials, and Cain's Brain. This purple‑tinted armor is just beautifully captured here, and this RoboCop will surely stand out from any other in your collection. Protect the citizens of Detroit with this new 1/6 scale that is priced at $300 and set for a December 2026 release. Pre-orders are already up and dead or alive, this figure needs to come home with you.

RoboCop 2 – 1/6th Scale RoboCop Collectible Figure

"After being brutally killed in the line of duty, Alex Murphy, is transformed into a powerful, high-tech robot with advanced abilities. He possesses super strength, enhanced vision, and an unwavering commitment to uphold the law. In "RoboCop 2," RoboCop continues to safeguard the citizens of Detroit. He confronts a new threat when a rogue OCP executive develops a more advanced and malevolent version of RoboCop, posing a significant challenge to his mission and the safety of the city."

"The figure features a helmeted head with interchangeable lower faces that capture RoboCop's facial expressions, as well as a newly developed head sculpt with intricate mechanical details. It boasts meticulously crafted iridescent metallic blue and purple armor with black details, along with interchangeable battle-damaged helmet and chest armor, allowing fans to recreate a battle-damaged look."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!