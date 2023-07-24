Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Shattered Glass Rodimus and Sideswipe Arrive at Hasbro

Plenty of new collectibles were showcased at San Diego Comic Con 2023 including some new Transformers figures for collectors

Hasbro is entering the topsy turvy world of Transformers Shattered Glass with another 2-Pack set. The villainous Autobots known as Rodimus and Sideswipe have arrived along with Decepticon Whisper. Sideswipe has defected and is now going against Optimus Prime to save the world. Each Transformers figure features a new deco and will convert into their vehicle mode, with Rodimus going Racecar mode in 29 steps, Sideswipe to Sportscar mode in 16 steps, and Whisper to jet in just 6 steps. The world of Shattered Glass has always been fun, and to see Hasbro bring them to life is just a treat. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Rodimus, Sideswipe, and Decepticon Whisper are priced at $54.99. They are set for a September 2023 release and pre-orders are live here.

"Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots with the Shattered Glass Collection Voyager Class Rodimus, Deluxe Class Sideswipe, and min-con Decepticon Whisper toys! Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! "

"Sideswipe has defected to the Decepticons, now battling the Autobots with his mini-con partner Whisper. Rodimus aims to turn the Autobots into a cutthroat team of mercenaries, with himself at the lead. Each figure converts between robot and vehicle modes. Deco and accessories are inspired by the Shattered Glass universe. Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes 3 figures, 10 accessories, and instructions.

