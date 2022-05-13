Transformers Wreck N' Rule Bulkhead is Here and Prepares for War

Another Transformers Wrecker crew member is on the scene as Hasbro debuts their Wreck N' Rule Autobot Bulkhead. This marks the fourth figure in the new Amazon Exclusive collection with connecting artwork and parts. Bulkhead is ready to join the fight with a brand new figure that features his Military Van Mode, which he can convert to in just 31 steps. This brute will include a mace, hammer, and two blaster weapons which can be equipped in both vehicle and bot mode the Military Deco makes it stand out from his previous Transformers Legacy release as well as a new body. Bulkheads Military Van roof can be removed to reveal a shield that Bulkhead can equip to assist with his assault on the Decepticon base. The Wreck N' Rule Transformers collection has been a blast, and Bulkhead is a worthy addition to the exclusive line. The Transformers Generations Legacy Prime Universe Bulkhead is priced at $33.99. he is set to join the crew on November 1, 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"When a mission seems like a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team of hardcore warriors is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done. Bulkhead is the muscle of the team. Bulkhead is a gentle giant, but don't be fooled by his nature. His sheer size alone is enough to make enemies quiver, and his battle mace packs a punch! Prime Universe Bulkhead figure converts to military van mode in 31 steps. Includes mace, hammer, and 2 blaster accessories that all attach in both robot and vehicle mode. Remove the back cover of the army van to reveal a shield accessory that the figure can hold."

WRECK 'N RULE COLLECTION: If a mission is a lost cause, the Autobots call in their toughest task force: the Wreckers. This elite strike team is prepared to rush in blasters-blazing and get the job done

THE MUSCLE: Bulkhead is a gentle giant, but don't be fooled by his nature. His sheer size alone is enough to make enemies quiver, and his battle mace packs a punch!

CLASSIC CONVERSION & ACCESSORIES: Prime Universe Bulkhead figure converts to military van mode in 31 steps. Includes mace, shield, hammer, and 2 blaster accessories

ASSEMBLE THE HAMMER: Each Wreck 'N Rule Collection pack includes with a piece of the Wreckers hammer. Collect all 5 packs to assemble and display the hammer (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers