Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse

Yesterday, Hasbro teased the next collaboration figure with the X-Men and Transformers. They only showed us a single image with the franchise's iconic logos, but today we got a full reveal. Hasbro has finally given us a glimpse at the X-Men and the Transformers crossover figure, who is named Ultimate X-Spanse. The collaboration is bringing the X-Men: The Animated Series to life as the X-Jet joins the Transformers. The figure will feature retro packaging inspired by the classic Marvel toys released in the 90s. Ultimate X-Spanse converts from the Lockheed Martin Jet in just 37 steps, and it features a paint scheme straight from the beloved X-Men cartoon. Our guesses for some of the included accessories were mention yesterday, and we were mostly right as the Transformers mash-up figure will come with X-Men themed accessories. The figure itself will share a unique resemblance to Cyclops with his yellow/ red visor and the yellow harness around his blue painted body. He will also feature three energy style accessories that show off Wolverine's claws and energy sword similar to Psylocke. Hasbro has also included miniature figures of Sabertooth and Wolverine for that extra X-Men effect.

This Transformers and Uncanny -Men collaboration figure is definitely more than meets the eye. This will be a fun, collaborative figure for either fan of the series, from the robot's design to the added X-Men themed accessories. The Ultimate X-Spanse Transformer can be pre-ordered today at Target and is set to release at other retailers on March 1, 2021. The Transformers crossover figure will be priced at $64.99, and you'll be able to find them located here.

"Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality.

Worlds collide in this Transformers-X-Men mash-up pack! The iconic X-Jet from the X-Men animated series is now a Transformers robot, called Ultimate X-Spanse! Unlike the Sentinels, this robot is the ultimate mutant ally. This figure converts into a licensed Lockheed Martin jet in 34 steps and features deco and details inspired by the X-Men animated series. This figure comes with Wolverine and Sabretooth mini figures that can ride on figure in both modes and 3 energy blast effects: claw and slash effects to attach to figure's hands in robot mode and an aura effect to attach around Wolverine mini figure."