The Transformers Autobot Ark Comes To Life With Hasbro

The Autobot Ark comes to life as Hasbro announces their newest Titan Class figure from War for Cybertron: Kingdom. The Ark can transform from bot to vehicle mode with ease in 26 steps and will even include a tiny Optimus Prime. The Ark can also transform into the Teletraan-1 Autobot computer in just 21 steps giving fans a unique background for their Autobot operations. Standing 19" tall, Transformers fans will have to clear some space for this mighty Autobot figure that will be a great addition to any collection displayed in-vehicle, bot, or computer mode. The Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Titan WFC-K30 Autobot Ark is priced at $159.99. The Autobot Ark is set to take off in September 2021, and pre-orders are expected to go live today at 5 PM EST on a variety of online retailers like here, so get yours while you can.

"Autobot Ark converts between Ark ship and robot mode in 26 steps. Ship mode features landing gear and a ramp that comes down. Fit included Optimus Prime and other micro figures inside the ship mode! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) Figure's chest piece can be removed and converts into the Autobot computer, Teletraan-1, with detailed heads-up displays. Teletraan-1 mode then converts to a Deluxe Autobot Mainframe robot mode in 21 steps.

Comes with 2 Beast Wars-inspired Golden Disk accessories (Voyager and Vok). Both disks fit in the WFC-K18 Dinobot figure's hands (sold separately, subject to availability). Includes 6 blast effects and a G1-inspired Sky Spy accessory that sits on top of Teletraan-1 mode. Includes a Golden Disk card that reveals a possible destiny of a key character. Collect other Kingdom figures to reveal all 3 alternate destiny variants for each character! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Transformers and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers