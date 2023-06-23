Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: ghostbusters, pcs, premium collectibles studio, Sideshow Collectibles

Bust Some Ghosts with PCS's New Egon Ghostbusters 1:4 Scale Statue

The Ghostbusters are coming to PCS as Egon Spangler kicks off a new line of 1:4 scale statue capturing the busters in action

It is time to bust some ghosts once again as PCS has unveiled a new line of 1:4 Scale Statue with the Ghostbusters. Egon Spangler is kicking things off first with an impressive and heroic new 19" tall statue. Everything about this statue stays faithful to the character and his on-screen appearance, from his signature glasses to the patchwork on his jumpsuit. Two versions will be offered in Standard and Deluxe, with the Deluxe being limited to only 375 pieces and will include an attachable proton stream for Egon. Ghostbusters fans will be highly impressive with this statue, and if PCS releases the whole squad, it will be a real treat. Egon is priced at $680 or $730 (deluxe), is set for a May 2024 release, and can be found here.

Who You Gonna Call… Ghostbusters!

"I Collect Spores, Molds, And Fungus." Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Ghostbusters: Egon 1:4 Scale Statue. The Egon 1:4 Scale Statue pays homage to the brilliant mind and unwavering bravery of the iconic Ghostbusters character, Egon Spengler. Standing at 19" tall with an environment base, Egon's signature look is recreated in otherworldly detail on this fully sculpted piece. His distinctive round glasses and focused expression capture the scientist's resolute intelligence and courage."

"Every aspect of Egon's phantom-conscious uniform is highly detailed, complete with protective elbow pads and practical gold cargo zippers. From the custom nametag to the Ghostbusters arm patch, every element has been thoughtfully recreated, ensuring an authentic representation that transports you directly into the realm of the paranormal."

"At the heart of this collectible stands Egon's trusted companion: the proton pack. Exuding an air of technological sophistication, the pack rests firmly on Egon's back with intricate gauges, buttons, and cables. The PCS Deluxe Edition, limited to 375 pieces, includes an intricately designed proton stream releasing from Egon's pack. Do your part in protecting the world from spectral invasions by adding the Ghostbusters Deluxe Egon 1:4 Scale statue to your collection today!"

