Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: fantastic four, iron studios, marvel

Turn Up the Heat with Iron Studios New Fantastic Four 1/10 Statue

Iron Studios is back at it as they debut a new and impressive selection of 1/0 statues like Fantastic Four: First Steps

Flame On! The final member of the Fantastic Four is bringing some heat to your comic book collection with a new statue. Iron Studios is ready for the next addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four: First Steps. Joseph Quinn is taking on the fiery role of Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, for a new climactic adventure. As the only protectors of Earth, the Silver Surfer has marked their planet for death, and Galactus is coming. It is now up to the Human Torch and his family to save the day, before it is the end of all life on their alternate reality Earth.

Standing 8.2" tall, the Human Torch is turning up the heat with a new statue as he flames on with a red and yellow first sculpt. You can see his Fantastic Four suit underneath, which is also a fun throwback to the Marvel Comics Human Torch design, as it shows those lines underneath. Be on the lookout for The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, and Invisible Woman statues, which are also coming soon from Iron Studios. Pre-orders are already live for $219.99, and he is set to arrive in Q3 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Human Torch 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!