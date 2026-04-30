Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: disney, ducktales, NECA

Ultimate Gizmoduck Saves the Day with NECA's New DuckTales Figure

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as NECA is stepping into the wonderful world of DuckTales with new Ultimate 7” figures

Life is like a hurricane as NECA is getting pretty wild with their newest set of collectible 7" scale figures. It is time for a trip to Duckburg with Gizmoduck, as he, a high-tech superhero from the world of DuckTales, is coming to life like never before. Armed with a powerful robotic suit equipped with gadgets, weapons, and advanced computing systems, Fenton Crackshell takes on the alter ego of Gizmoduck. He serves as a protector against villains and threats that your average duck cannot handle. Once the nervous accountant for Scrooge McDuck, Gimzoduck brings out the hero within, and has saved Scrooge McDuck and the gang on a number of occasions.

NECA is now bringing Gizmoduck to life with an impressive new figure. This DuckTales hero is faithfully brought to life right off the screen with cartoon-inspired cel-sahded deco and a few accessories. This will include an instruction manual, a secondary head, and a variety of extra hands. Get ready to save Duckburg once again with these remarkable DuckTales figures from NECA that are already up for pre-order. Fans can reserve Gizmoduck right now on Fan Channel sites for $39.99 with an October 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more figures in the new DuckTales collection with Launchpad McQuack, Scrooge McDuck, and, of course, the 3-Pack with Huey, Dewie, and Louie.

Disney's DuckTales – Ultimate Gizmoduck 7" Scale Action Figure

"DuckTales has landed at NECA! Celebrate the timeless and beloved characters from the classic '80s Disney Afternoon cartoon with new Ultimate action figures. Blathering Blatherskite, it's Gizmoduck! The one-wheeled, hapless hero and accountant is dedicated to protecting Duckburg and Scrooge McDuck's bank account. Standing in a 7-inch scale, this figure includes interchangeable heads and hands, an instruction manual, a dust cloud base, and a figure stand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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