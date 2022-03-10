Undertale Sans and Papyrus Come to Life with Good Smile Company

It is time to return to the hit 2015 2D RPG video game Undertale with some new collectibles heading our way. Good Smile Company enters the Underground once again with two Nendoroid for the skeleton brothers Sans and Papyrus. These two beloved characters are loaded with color, a new 3D format, and a nice set of Undertale themed accessories. Sans will feature moveable eyes, ketchup bottle, hot dog, and even some sitting legs. Papyrus on the otehr hand as swappable eyes, eyebrows, removable head, spaghetti, and a blue bone. Undertale fans will be head over heels for these figures and they are priced at $54.99 each with a January 2023 release. Both Sans and Papyrus can be found up for pre-order right now and here, so get yours while you can.

"Nendoroid sans I'm Sans. Sans the skeleton. From the popular 2D RPG game UNDERTALE comes a Nendoroid of Sans! This lazy bones has been faithfully created in Nendoroid form, with eyes that can be repositioned so he can look in different directions. Optional parts include a ketchup bottle, hot dog, alternate blue eye parts, and a seated lower body. Be sure to add Nendoroid sans and his cool brother Papyrus to your collection! Sculptor: Shirai (namoji)"

"Nendoroid Papyrus – THEN, I, THE GREAT PAPYRUS… WILL GET ALL THE THINGS I UTTERLY DESERVE! From the popular 2D RPG game Undertale comes a Nendoroid of Papyrus! This cool dude has been faithfully created in Nendoroid form, with 3 different face plates and swappable eyebrow parts to express a wide range of emotion. Optional parts include a plate of spaghetti and the blue bone used in his fabled "blue attack". Be sure to add Nendoroid Papyrus and his lazy brother Sans to your collection! Sculptor: Matsubara"