Unleash the Mystical Force of DC Comics Raven with McFarlane Toys The Teen Titans are back and have grown up a little since and McFarlane Toys brings the DC Comics team to life with DC Multiverse

One of the first waves of McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse including a Cyborg figure from the popular Teen Titans cartoon. Strange enough, McFarlane never attempted to complete the wave, leaving fans with just some BOO-YAH action. However, a new set of Titan figures are on the way coming to DC Comics fans right from the comics. The DC Rebirth event kicked off a whole new set of stories with new heroes and even the return of some popular teams. One of which was the grown-up version of the Teen Titans who are back together, and McFarlane Toys is bringing them to life.

Raven is back and casting a spell with her demonic powers once again with brand new, highly detailed release. This marks her first figure debut with McFarlane's DC Multiverse and is nicely sculpted in her signature cloak. She will come with two magic effects for her hands as well as pieces to build the mighty Beast Boy Build-A-Figure. Pre-orders are already starting to arrive online, like here for $24.99 with a March 2023 release. Be sure to snag up the other team members with Donna Troy, Nightwing, and Arsenal.

"Azarath Metrion Zinthos!" – DC Comics Raven

"Born Rachel Roth to a human mother and a demonic father, Raven's entire life has been a balancing act between the light and the darkness. Unwilling to succumb to her demonic heritage, she's trained tirelessly to control and master her emotions, study the mystical arts and become a hero despite whatever destiny the demonic magic in her blood had intended for her. But demons are not so easily abated, and the persistent threat of her father constantly looms over her and whatever team of heroes she's been a part of."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Figure includes pieces that when combined with the rest of the Titans Build-a line will assemble Beast Boy

Raven comes with two flame effects, Titans Beast Boy build-a figure hands, head and base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures