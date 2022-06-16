Valiant's Bloodshot Comes to threezero with New 1/12 Scale Figure

Valiant was never on par with what DC Comics or Marvel Comics have accomplished, but they do have some sweet heroes. Ninjak and Bloodshot are just two classics from the comics' early days and newcomers like Faith Herbert, keep the creativity flowing. Threezero is showing some new love for the Valiant Universe as they debut their newest FigZero 1/12 figure with the arrival of Bloodshot! Coming in at 6" tall, this deadly hero is highly detailed with 39 points of articulation and accessories. These will include a katana, assault rifle, pistol, submachine gun, four sets of swappable hands, and a removable black shirt. Bloodshot will make a fantastic addition to your Valiant collection, and threezero did an excellent job bringing this hero to life. Pre-orders are already live for the FigZero S series figure right here for $69.90, with him set to release in Q4 2022.

"threezero is pleased to announce the Valiant 1/12 Bloodshot to be the first hero of the Valiant Universe joining our FigZero S series! Join the iconic superheroes in the fight to save the world and show how you #StayValiant! The Valiant – FigZero S 1/12 Bloodshot action figure stands at 6" (~15.2cm) tall with a highly-detailed sculpt and fully-articulated body with 39 points of articulation. Accessories include fabric black t-shirt and harness, one katana with scabbard, one assault rifle, one submachine gun, one pistol, and four pairs of interchangeable hands. ®️ & ©️ 2022 Valiant Entertainment LLC. All rights reserved. www.valiantentertainment.com."

FEATURES

Approximately 6 inches (~15.2 cm) tall 39 points of articulation Highly-detailed sculpt Weathered paint application



ACCESSORIES

One (1) Black t-shirt One (1) Harness One (1) Sword with scabbard One (1) assault rifle One (1) Submachine gun One (1) Pistol Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) Pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of gripped hands, one (1) pair of firearm hands.



