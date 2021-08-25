Variety Kids Charity Auction Has Batman, Turbo, and Chipmunks Statues

CinemaCon 2021 is finally here, and it has delivered some very exciting news from Spider-Man: No Way Home to the mysteries of The Matrix: Resurrections. To help celebrate the love of movies, Variety the Children's Charity of SoCal, is hosting a charity auction filled with some awesome movie gear. This includes some high need cinema statue and standees helped to promote bug movies. Since this is a Children's Auction, we picked some of our favorite kid-friendly props that fans can bid on for the auction. This consists of three beloved kids films with The LEGO Batman Movie, Dreamwork's Turbo, and the live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks movie.

We present you four statues that will be amazing additions to any filmgoer's collection, starting with this massive LEGO Batman statue. This might status capture the glory of Batman in his awesome LEGO form and even includes his handy shark repellant. Whether you're a Batman fan or a LEGO fan this will be a great centerpiece to your own bat cave (here). The fun continues as the fastest snail in the world, Turbo, is back with another Variety Charity Auction item that even features lights making him a perfect piece to your Turbo collection or kids room (here). Last but not least, Alvin and the Chipmunks are ready to come home as Alvin, Theodore, and Simon Standees are ready for you. Featuring their live-action appearances, movie fans will be able to bring them home one at a time goes of all three to complete this nutty set.

This charity auction is also loaded up with some amazing movie posters and props that can get any cinema buff excited. Some of these posters are even signed by the cast like the Bumblebee with Hailee Steinfeld, BlacKKKlansman, A Quiet Place signed by John Krasinski, Pitch Perfect 3 signed by Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and even a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster signed by the man himself, Quentin Tarantino. Prices vary, but many of these awesome collectibles still have no bids, so be sure to dive on in here to see what Variety has to offer, and let's raise money for those kids.