Venomized Wolverine Slays with New Figuarts Tech-On Avengers Figure

Things are about to get pretty wild as Tamashii Nation has unveiled their next Tech-On Avengers figure. This time a Venomized Wolverine has been unleashed with a super badass mech design combining the two heroes. He will come in at 6″ tall and will showcase die-cast elements and metallic deco in an armored Wolverine design. Venom's black and white color are featured here as well as his iconic tongue which is now shown as a pink tube (which is pretty clever). The Tech-On Avengers is a companion partnership with Tamashii Nations with comics and figures released together.

We have already got Tech-On Iron Man and Captain America figures, and this Symbiote Wolverine will be a perfect enemy for both. Wolverine does have a nice set of features with swappable hands, removable claws, claw whips, and repulsor effects for the suit. Venomized Wolverine is set for a November release in Japan for roughly $81. Pre-orders are not live just yet but Marvel fans can find other Tech-On Avengers figures right here.

"The third in the astonishing series is TECH-ON VS TECH-ON! Wolverine fused with Venom Symbiote stands out as a powerful villain! In the "TECH-ON AVENGERS" series using die-casting, a new villain unique to this work, "Venom Symbiote Wolverine" has appeared!"

"The body assimilated with Venom is expressed in metallic color based on black. The characteristic tube parts are reproduced with clear material, and the long repulsor effect & stand parts that can be used by other characters and the high movable performance create a powerful battle scene between heroes like never before!"

The coloring of the body surface and the pattern of the head which indicates that it was hijacked by Venom, are expressed by tampo painting.

The tube parts that crawl on the body are reproduced with a poisonous clear tube

Wolverine's characteristic claws of both hands are reproduced by replacing the linear shape close to normal and the deformed parts with advanced symbiote

The bonus part is the long repulser effect that can be used for S.H.Figuarts Tech on Avengers. It produces a powerful battle unique to this work.