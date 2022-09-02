Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Star Wars Droid Hits shopDisney

Disney continues to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World in new and unique ways. One of my favorite collaborations with Disney is when they cross over into the world of Star Wars. I loved seeing Mickey Mouse as a Jedi when I went to Star Tours as a kid, and it always brings a smile to my face when a new collectible like that arrives. Well, another one has arrived as the exclusive Disney Celebration droid known as R2-DW50 finally makes his larger debut. This Astromech Droid lives on Naboo and serves different members of the Royal house. He has a very distinct Disney celebration color scheme with nice use of gold, yellows, and blues. Unlike the 3.75" figure, this version of R2-W50 is a remote control droid and stands 14.5" tall and moves and has sound effects. The R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid is a very special Star Wars collectible and is must own droid for any collector. The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Droid is priced at $119.99 and can be found at Disney Parks and online right here.

"R2-DW50 is unlike any other Astromech Droid in the galaxy. The droid build is similar to other classic R-series droids, but with an iridescent coloration. This Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid was created to commemorate 50 years of magic at Walt Disney World Resort."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

R2-W50 Interactive Remote Control Droid toy

Fully sculpted

Custom paint includes golden and iridescent accents

Lights and sound effects

Remote features "forward, backward, left, right, sound, dome, and activate accessory" controls*

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection

*Please note: Personality chips and accessories sold separately.

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Requires 6 x AA (included) and 3 x AAA batteries (included)

ABS / PVC / polyoxymethylene

Approx. 14 1/2" H x 9 1/2" W x 8 3/4" D

Imported