Funko Announces the First Set of Collectibles for WandaVision

With Black Widow changing release dates once again, Marvel fans seemingly won't get their Marvel fix for 2020. However, Disney+ is here to rescue us with the release of WandaVision in December. Taking place after the Endgame, fans are curious about what is in store for the MCU with the return of Vision. What did Wanda do to conjure up Vision back to the land of the living? Only time will tell but Funko is preparing fans for the series with an announcement of a whole set of Funko Pops for WandaVison. There will be 7 Pops in total, with one being a Chase variant and another being a retailer exclusive. At this rate, most fans have already seen the trailer and that is what Funko is basing these off of with generation depictions of the characters. We start off in the 1950s with 3 of the Pops with each one showing off a classic black and white character design. Vision is shown in his human version but fear not as the Chase variant will be showcasing that classic Vision look from the films. Funko then takes up to the 1970s with these next WandaVision Pops as we get to see a pregnant Wanda. Could this be a spoiler or just part of the show that they re in during this episode? Vision's 1970s design will be exclusive to GameStop and will feature his robot face. Finally, we get two of the coolest Pops I the set with Wanda and Vision in their Halloween costumes which are throwbacks to their Marvel Comics debut.

Like a Marvel Studios fan, I can not wait to see what WandaVision has in store for the MCU. With all of the Marvel news lately, this show could be the start of the expanded Marvel Multiverse. There are plenty of Wanda and Vision fans of these so these will be all great additions to fans out there. These WandaVision Pops are expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live online here and fans can choose between single Pops or the whole set with a guaranteed Vision Chase Pop.