Warhammer 40,000 Dark Angel Intercessor Figure Revealed by McFarlane

McFarlane Toys has revealed that even more Warhammer 40,000 figures are on the way. One of these new figures includes the Dark Angel Intercessor, who is getting a new Artist Proof release. Coming in at 7" tall, this Warhammer 40,000 soldier will feature 22 points of articulation and a nice set of accessories. These will include a Bolt Rifle, Backpack, and a dimply base to capture some wartorn poses. McFarlane Toys loves to release Artist Proof figures, but when it comes to Warhammer 40,000, the Artist Proof design is perfect. This gives collectors a tribute to the classic Warhammer 40K game pieces allowing players to paint this figure how they like.

McFarlane Toys has really put a lot of effort into their Warhammer line, from accessories to sculpted detail. Whether you want to increase the size of your Warhammer game or just want some sweet display pieces, then McFarlane has you covered. The Warhammer Dark Angel Intercessor will be priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but he can be found right here. Stay tuned for more soldiers as they enter the battlefield to help really increase your ranks and your collection. For Honor!

"Warhammer 7in Action Figure – Dark Angel Intercessor – The Dark Angels are a dour brotherhood, characterized by their deep commitment to millennia-old rituals, loyalty, discipline, and self-sufficiency. They are a fighting force whose allegiance to the Emperor and his Imperium is nigh impossible to dispute, yet few call them friends, and none know much of them thanks to their determined reclusiveness."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40k Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Dark Angels Intercessor AP comes with a Bolt Rifle, Backpack, and a base

Figure is classic matte grey figure to allow consumer to paint and customize their figure like classic Warhammer 40K mini figures