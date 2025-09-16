Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Watch Out for Shredder with NECA's New Line of TMNT (2012) Figures

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with new action figures from NECA as they recapture the 2012 animated series

Article Summary NECA unveils a new 7-inch Shredder action figure from the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series

Figure captures Shredder’s animated look, including spiked armor, scarred face, and signature helmet

Includes interchangeable heads, hands, removable arm blades, cloth cape, and a Kraang accessory

Collector-friendly packaging features TMNT art by Ciro Nieli; pre-orders open soon for $36.99 each

NECA is expanding its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012 animated series line with a stunning new figure of the turtles' greatest foe: Shredder. Based on his appearance in the hit Nickelodeon series, this 7-inch scale figure captures the ruthless leader of the Foot Clan, Oroku Saki, in all his terrifying glory. Voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, Shredder is a cold, calculating villain driven by vengeance against Hamato Yoshi (Master Splinter), his former brother-in-arms turned mortal enemy. Shredder will stop at nothing to take down Master Splinter and his prized turtles, and NECA has faithfully brought Shredder to life right off the Nickelodeon screen.

Shredder features some incredible animated detail, replicating Shredder's spiked armor, fearsome helmet, and scarred face from the series. A nice set of accessories is included with him, like interchangeable heads and hands, removable arm blades, a sleek cloth cape, and even Kraang was sure to sneak into the box. These new 2012 TMNT figures are packaged in collector-friendly window boxes with art illustrated by Ciro Nieli. Pre-orders are arriving soon for $36.99 each and are slated for a Q1 2026 release. Pre-orders coming soon!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Ultimate Shredder

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Shredder figure captures the ruthless leader of the Foot Clan with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, removable arm blades, cloth cape, and Kraang. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!