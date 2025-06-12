Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Welcome to the Jungle with Hasbro's Marvel Legends SDCC Exclusive

Enter the Savage Land with Hasbro for San Diego Comic Con this year a they debut a new Marvel Legends 3-Pack

Article Summary Marvel Legends unveils a Savage Land 3-Pack exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Sauron, Shanna the She-Devil, and Rogue figures debut in an all-new Marvel SNAP-inspired set

The set features 15 accessories, premium deco, and 6-inch scale figures with full articulation

Available only at Hasbro booth #3213 and later in limited quantities on Hasbro Pulse

Marvel's Savage Land is a hidden prehistoric jungle in Antarctica that is filled with dinosaurs, ancient tribes, and long-forgotten secrets. Created by the alien Nuwali for the mysterious Beyonders, this location has been the stage for some of Marvel's most exotic stories. Central figures like Sauron, the pterosaur-like villain with vampiric energy-sapping powers, and Shanna the She-Devil, a fierce jungle protector, define its rugged mythos. The Savage Land's untamed wildness stands in stark contrast to the modern world, and heroes like the X-Men's Rogue have found themselves tested by its dangers.

Hasbro is now stepping into the Savage Land for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a new Marvel Legends 3-Pack. Sauron, Shanna the She-Devil, and Rogue are all together as they embrace their savage sides for a new Marvel SNAP-inspired set. Priced at $89.99, this set features 15 accessories, the return of the highly sought-after Sauron Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure in a new deco, and two savage Marvel Comics ladies. The Marvel Legends Gamerverse Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack will be available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth (#3213) during the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con. Limited quantities will be available to order on Hasbro Pulse after the convention.

Marvel Legends – Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack (SDCC)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in the Savage Land season of the Marvel SNAP digital game. Marvel's Sauron, Marvel's Rogue, and Marvel's Shanna the She-Devil figures are fully articulated with premium design, poseable heads, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 15 accessories, including alternate hands, spear accessory, and hypnotic eye FX for Marvel's Sauron. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. The Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Marvel SNAP Savage Land 3-Pack will be available for purchase exclusively at the Hasbro booth (#3213) during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!