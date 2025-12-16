Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Wesley Snipes is Back as Blade with New Marvel Legends Figure

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including the one and only Blade

Article Summary Wesley Snipes returns as Blade in Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine figure lineup.

The 6-inch Blade figure features detailed sculpting, photo-real head options, and movie-accurate accessories.

Blade includes two head sculpts, sunglasses, a machete, pistol, and interchangeable hands for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders open now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with shipping expected in Spring 2026 for Blade collectors.

Hasbro is finally stepping into the Void to rescue heroes and villains from Deadpool & Wolverine with some new Marvel Legends figures. At long last, members of the Resistance are starting to arrive, including the one and only Blade, portrayed by Wesley Snipes. Blade appeared as one of the surprise legacy characters, reinforcing the movie's theme of discarded or forgotten Marvel timelines. As the vampire-hunting Daywalker, Blade showcases a grittier, pre-MCU era of superhero films. As reiterated in the fmovie there has only been one Blade, and there will only be one Blade, and that statement remains true.

The legacy of Blade now continues with this impressive Marvel Legends figure, which captures his appearance perfectly, inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine. He features an amazing photo-real head sculpt, capturing his likeness quite well, along with some themed accessories. This will include two different head sculpts, two pairs of removable sunglasses, a machete, a pistol, and a pair of swappable hands. It is amaing to see this Daywalker stepping into the spotlight once again and pre-orders are arriving today on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Spring 2026. Be on the lookout for other D&W Marvel Legends coming soon, like X-23, Cowboypool, and even Brown Suit Wolverine.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – Blade

"As a formidable founding member of The Resistance, the vampire hunter Blade is thrust back into action after decades hidden away. His goal? Getting the ending he deserves. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Blade action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"This Marvel's Blade figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.The Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including an alternate head, 2 pairs of sunglasses, set of alternate hands, knife accessory, and blaster. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

